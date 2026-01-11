Swachh Survekshan: Sweep Up

January 11, 2026

MCC ready with slew of plans to reclaim top rankings this year

Field survey, assessment by Central team of evaluators from Feb. 15

Meeting of stakeholders, associations, industries from Jan. 13 at MCC

Mysore/Mysuru: With Swachh Survekshan-2026 in the offing, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has resolved to make it to the top in the ranking list across the country. To bolster the efforts towards grabbing the top spot, MCC has planned systematic and effective programmes, appealing active participation of the public to reclaim the top ranking.

To evaluate cleanliness quotient of the city, a team of evaluators constituted by the Central Government, is scheduled to visit city on Feb. 15. A month prior to the team’s visit, MCC has planned a series of meeting of various stakeholders from Jan. 13 at its Old Council Hall. The stakeholders include — Market Associations, Hotel Owners Association, Marriage Hall Owners Association, Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI), Autorickshaw Drivers Association, Taxi Drivers Association, Tonga Association, State and Central Government Employees Association, Industries Associations and Apartment Associations. The office-bearers of these Associations, will be briefed on parameters to be followed towards maintaining cleanliness.

Making apt use of available men and machineries toward the maintenance of cleanliness of the city, Pourakarmikas and Sweeping Machines, will be put to use effectively.

Pourakarmikas, roads list

K.S. Mruthyunjaya, AEE and Nodal Officer of Swachh Bharat Mission said “It has been decided to engage Pourakarmikas in cleanliness work of the city in two shifts. MCC has 1,765 permanent and outsourced Pourakarmikas. One team will be deployed on duty from 6 am to 4 pm and another team from 2 pm till night. The supervisors will oversee the work of Pourakarmikas. A list of Pourakarmikas and the streets allotted to them for cleanliness is already prepared. Most importantly, they will be deputed on cleaning task in the Central Business District (CBD) area, throughout the night.”

Route Map

For Sweeping Machines too, a route map is ready. MCC has a total of five Sweeping Machines, which will be deputed in the heart of the city covering D. Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet, Palace surroundings, Ashoka Road, Sayyaji Rao Road among others. On the other end, Hunsur Road, H.D. Kote Road, Mysuru-Nilgiri Road, Bannur Road and T. Narasipur Road among others will also be cleaned. However, the machines will hit the roads only during night hours.

Clean City Rankings

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, initiated Swachh Survekshan in the year 2015-16. The Cultural Capital Mysuru emerged as No.1 in Clean City rankings in the country. The City retained the ranking in the subsequent year of survey in 2016-17. However, the city failed to repeat its feat in the later years of surveys. The city secured eighth rank in 2023. While in 2024-25 survey, the city secured the third spot in the Super Swachh League (SSL) for cities with 3-10 lakh population.

World’s biggest…

Billed as the world’s biggest survey, Swachh Survekshan intends to promote a healthy competition among cities to maintain cleanliness. The data related to cleanliness of roads and streets, door-to-door garbage collection, quality of drinking water will be evaluated. Along with cleanliness, the survey is keen on making the nation Open Defecation Free. The rankings are allotted by population-wise categories of the cities.