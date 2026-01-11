Agro-based ventures offer viable future for youth, says Minister

January 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Noting that it has become increasingly difficult for well-educated youth to secure Government or other suitable jobs, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy suggested that young people explore agro-based industries and businesses.

He was speaking after inaugurating a book release and ‘Vasanthotsava’ felicitation programme jointly organised by Dr. Vasanth Kumar Thimakapura Abhinandana Samiti and Vismaya Book House to honour city-based agricultural scientist Dr. Vasanth Kumar Thimakapura at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus last Friday.

“It is comparatively easier to become an agro-based entrepreneur than to venture into commercial, manufacturing or trade businesses. Success can be achieved in this sector with sustained effort and relatively low investment. There are many instances of farmers owning just one acre of land becoming financially independent,” Cheluvarayaswamy said.

Expressing concern over the shrinking of farmlands due to industrial growth and the real estate boom, the Minister advocated mixed farming, stating that it is economically more viable.

Karnataka Science and Technology Academy Chairman Rajasab said, the English version of Dr. Thimakapura’s book ‘Plant Doctor’ had received the Academy’s best book award. Dr. Thimakapura’s two books, ‘Vasantha Vihara’ and ‘Plant Doctor,’ were released on the occasion.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Kengeri Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji graced the event. Former University of Mysore (UoM) Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna, Prof. S. Umesh, former International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics Deputy Director-General C.L. Lakshmipathi Gowda, UoM Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. N. Nagaraja, Nypunya School of Excellence Chairman Raghu Kautilya, Prakash Chikkapalya of Vismaya Book House and others were present.