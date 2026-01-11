Fire mishap at de-addiction centre in Sathagalli

January 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Fans, electric cables, almirah, files, clothes, table and a few beds were partially gutted in a fire mishap at a de-addiction centre at Sathagalli in city last evening.

The mishap took place at Best Life Foundation, a de-addiction centre, functioning in the second floor of a building, with SBI branch located at the ground floor, on Dr. Rajkumar Road in Sathagalli 1st Stage. Luckily, no injuries or loss of life was reported. Fire and Emergency Services personnel took more than an hour to douse the flames.

Though the reason for fire is yet to be ascertained, a few residents suspected that, the inmates of the Centre may have set the fire and fled from the spot.

No traces of possible short circuit were found, as the power supply to the entire building would have been cut off, if there was a short circuit. But power supply was not available only at the de-addiction centre.

As a precautionary step, CESC personnel, who rushed to the spot, disconnected the power supply to the entire building. There was not even a single person inside the de-addiction centre when the fire mishap occurred.

Udayagiri Police said they are yet to ascertain the cause of fire and investigation is underway.

“It is a minor fire mishap. Nothing grievous has taken place. It is not confirmed whether the inmates of the de-addiction centre had set the fire,” the Police added.

District Fire Officer Ramesh, Ningaraju, Rajesh, Ramachandra Basappa Gudumi, Nandankumar, Suresh, Mohankumar and others took part in the fire extinguishing operation.