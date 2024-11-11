Minister, Congress leader deny scuffle over financial dispute

November 11, 2024

Mandya: The news published by Star of Mysore yesterday under the headline ‘Minister and Congress leader’s financial feud turns violent,’ which detailed an altercation and exchange of blows between an influential Minister from Mandya and a senior Congress leader at a hotel in Mysuru, has become the talk of the town.

However, the individuals allegedly involved in the public scuffle have denied any such incident occurred, and their supporters have remained silent.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya yesterday, Agriculture and Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy refuted the claims, saying, “Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has initiated discussions on baseless issues. Senior Congress leader Keelara Jayaram and I met at an engagement ceremony in Mysuru. However, Kumaraswamy is claiming that Jayaram attacked me over the promised funds in the Legislative Council elections.”

‘Focus on son’s victory’

“Instead of spreading such falsehoods, Kumaraswamy should focus on ensuring his son’s victory in Channapatna,” Cheluvarayaswamy remarked.

Keelara Jayaram slams Kumaraswamy

“Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy and I met at a recent engagement ceremony in Mysuru, but there were no discussions regarding financial matters or transfers,” Keelara Jayaram clarified.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Jayaram stated, “I have been associated with Minister Cheluvarayaswamy for 40 years. Kumaraswamy is making baseless claims to further his political agenda.”

He said, “Cheluvarayaswamy has not wronged me in any way. None of my children hold positions in the Agriculture Department or any other department for transfer facilitation, and there have been no financial transactions.” Jayaram also accused Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of betraying him politically by denying him a ticket.