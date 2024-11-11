Three-day Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha-2024 concludes

November 11, 2024

Union Minister Suresh Gopi plans to adapt portions of Ramayana literature into Karnatak classical music

Mysuru: The three-day Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha-2024, jointly organised by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, concluded at the KSOU Convocation Hall last evening.

Over the last three days, over 135 renowned artistes showcased their musical excellence, while intellectuals have shared their insights on various aspects of Indian culture.

The event successfully introduced both prominent and emerging talents, attracting new audiences and encouraging greater youth participation in such noble cultural activities.

The event also saw lecture-demonstrations and rendering of Harikatha. Authorities assured that starting next year, the event will receive increased publicity not only within Karnataka but across India and globally.

Annual event

Set to become an annual event, Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha will celebrate Karnataka’s unique and rich contributions to Karnatak and Indian classical music, while also positioning Mysuru as a hub for cultural tourism.

Speaking at the valedictory event, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi announced plans to adapt selected portions of the Ramayana literature into Karnatak classical music.

He praised the composition of “Pibare Ramarasam” (Drink the essence of Rama’s name), noting its delightful arrangement by Sadashiva Brahmendra.

He explained that the song immerses listeners in a sea of devotion, encouraging them to sing along. He revealed plans to set significant aspects of Lord Rama’s role in Ramayana, as well as the concept of Ram Rajya, to classical ragas, thus creating a unique form of Karnataka classical music.

Picture shows singer Manasi Prasad from Bengaluru performing on day-2 of the event on Saturday.

Nalwadi Wadiyar remembered

“Mysuru has historically been a major centre for Karnatak classical music, with a vibrant cultural scene that captivates all who encounter it. Under the patronage of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, cultural traditions flourished. Wadiyar himself made remarkable contributions to the field of music, and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar was a great composer in his own right. This land, home to pure and beautiful minds, has produced many musical legends. Mysuru has made a significant contribution to the cultural world of South India,” he said.

Preserving heritage

Director General, Ministry of Tourism Mugdha Sinha emphasised that preserving Indian culture and heritage is a shared responsibility. She proposed organising the music festival annually in Mysuru to explore the fusion of Hindustani and Karnatak music.

Sinha highlighted that it is everyone’s duty to sustain India’s 5,000-year-old culture and heritage, which remains alive through songs and music. She stressed that literature and music play vital roles in understanding the nation’s civilisation and history.

The event was also attended by D. Venkatesan, Regional Director of the Ministry of Tourism, and M.K. Savitha, Joint Director of the State Tourism Department, among others.