Rahul Gandhi makes a brief stopover in Mysuru enroute to Wayanad

November 11, 2024

Mysuru: Congress MP from Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) Rahul Gandhi, who is the Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha, made a brief stopover in Mysuru this morning enroute to his visit to Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala.

He was scheduled to address a poll rally later this afternoon in support of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is contesting as the UDF candidate in Wayanad LS seat bypolls.

Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad in the 2024 LS polls, had quit the Wayanad seat in Kerala and retained Rae Bareli, thus resulting in the by-election.

Rahul Gandhi, who landed at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli by a special flight from New Delhi at about 10.30 am, was received by several Youth Congress and NSUI (National Students Union of India) leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, also a former AICC President, had tea with Youth Congress leaders at the airport lounge, before he left in a helicopter to Wayanad at 10.55 am.

NSUI National General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa, Youth Congress leaders S.E. Sudhindra, Hoysala, Rohit, Abhi, Arjun and others were present.

Later, Rahul Gandhi, who joined his sister Priyanka on the last day (Nov. 11) of the bypoll campaign for Wayanad seat, promised to elevate Wayanad to the ranks of world’s premier tourism destination.

The Wayanad byelection is scheduled for Nov. 13 (Wednesday) and the counting will be held on Nov. 23 (Saturday).