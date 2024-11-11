Disparaging remarks on MUDA case judgement: Governor directs AG to initiate action against Minister Zameer

November 11, 2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, acting on a representation made by social activist T.J. Abraham, has directed the Advocate General (AG) to initiate necessary action against Housing and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan for his remarks on the High Court’s order in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The letter by the Governor, dated Nov. 6, 2024, points to the remarks made by the Minister, wherein the integrity of the Judiciary had been questioned.

The Governor’s Special Secretary’s letter stated that as directed by the Governor, he is forwarding the representation submitted by Abraham, who has filed a complaint alleging illegalities in the allotment of sites by MUDA, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi.

Abraham has stated in his complaint that Minister Zameer has committed an offence under Section 12 of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971 and therefore the consent is sought under Section 15 (1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act.

Minister Zameer, while addressing the media on Sept. 26 after the judgement by the Karnataka High Court in connection with the MUDA case, said: “It was a political judgement.”

“Minister Zameer has intentionally vilified and belittled the Judiciary and has termed the judgement given by the Court as ‘political judgement.’ Minister Zameer has deliberately offended and disrespected the authority and dignity of the High Court of Karnataka by dragging down and sarcastically equating and characterising the order of the High Court as ‘political judgement’,” Abraham stated.

Abraham had written to the Governor, stating that the “AG had not bothered to respond” to his request for contempt of court and criminal proceedings against Zameer. Abraham is the President of the Anti-Graft/Corruption and Environmental Forum besides being one of the three petitioners in the MUDA case.

“Now it’s going to be a litmus test for the AG to decide, whether to uphold the dignity of the High Court and defend the integrity of the High Court Judge who passed the order, or, to defend the Minister in the Government of Karnataka, who has issued a contemptuous statement against the High Court order and the Judge who passed the order,” Abraham said.