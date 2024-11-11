SC denies bail to Prajwal Revanna
News

SC denies bail to Prajwal Revanna

November 11, 2024

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) this morning dismissed the bail petition of suspended JD(S) leader and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of rape and sexual assault.

Supreme Court Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the bail after hearing the arguments of both the parties. Prajwal Revanna had moved the Apex Court after the Karnataka High Court rejected his bail plea.

In Aug. 2024, Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing sexual assault and harassment cases against Prajwal, submitted a 2,144-page charge-sheet. The former JD(S) MP, who lost the recent Lok Sabha poll as the NDA candidate from Hassan, was arrested on May 31, when he returned to the country after nearly five weeks in hiding.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching