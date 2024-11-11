SC denies bail to Prajwal Revanna

November 11, 2024

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) this morning dismissed the bail petition of suspended JD(S) leader and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of rape and sexual assault.

Supreme Court Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the bail after hearing the arguments of both the parties. Prajwal Revanna had moved the Apex Court after the Karnataka High Court rejected his bail plea.

In Aug. 2024, Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing sexual assault and harassment cases against Prajwal, submitted a 2,144-page charge-sheet. The former JD(S) MP, who lost the recent Lok Sabha poll as the NDA candidate from Hassan, was arrested on May 31, when he returned to the country after nearly five weeks in hiding.