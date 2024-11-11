Rajkamal Theatre Proprietor passes away

November 11, 2024

Mysuru: G.N. Jeevan Kumar (72), grandson of Gowdara Kalappa Dharmappa (GKD) Burmaiah, Proprietor of Rajkamal Theatre in Shivarampet and a resident of Ittigegud (Indiranagar) here, passed away this morning in city.

He leaves behind his wife Malini Jeevan, daughters Jeevitha and Pranitha, sons-in-law and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites will be held tomorrow at 11 am at the foot of Chamundi Hill, according to family sources.

The history of the theatre dates back to pre-independence era with its Founder GKD Burmaiah setting it up on June 19, 1946.