Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st Chief Justice of India

November 11, 2024

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi skips swearing-in

New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI), here this morning. President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to Justice Khanna during a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former CJI Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, were present during the ceremony.

Justice Khanna will serve as the CJI for almost six months till May 13, 2025.

The Centre had announced Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s appointment as the next CJI on Oct. 24, 2024, a week after the then CJI D.Y. Chandrachud formally recommended him as his successor.

Justice Khanna was enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983 and started his practice in the Tis Hazari District Courts of Delhi before advancing to the Delhi High Court in 2005. He served as Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department and as Standing Counsel for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

After being elevated to the Delhi High Court, he became a permanent Judge in 2006. Justice Khanna ascended to the Supreme Court in January 2019 without serving as a Chief Justice of any High Court.

Justice Khanna studied law at the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. After graduating, he enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983.

Justice Khanna is the son of former Delhi High Court Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of prominent former Supreme Court Justice H.R. Khanna.

Rahul Gandhi skips swearing-in ceremony

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi skipped the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as he visited Wayanad to take part in the Lok Sabha by-election campaign where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting.

As the Opposition Leader, Rahul was supposed to have attended the swearing-in ceremony as per protocol.