KSRTC launches QR Code ticketing system

November 11, 2024

SWR to popularise QR Code-based general, platform tickets

Mysuru: The ticketing experience during travel just got more convenient with the launch of the QR Code-based ticketing system (for UPI payments) by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). This upgrade aims to streamline travel for passengers who take thousands of bus trips daily.

In a related development, the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) is set to launch a special drive to promote this innovative QR code system, which is transforming the process of purchasing General Class and platform tickets.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller Srinivas confirmed that the QR Code-based ticketing system has been launched for the Flybus service between Mysuru and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

“This is being implemented as a trial run on KSRTC buses, with a few routes in Bengaluru also using the system. Full implementation will begin in Mysuru within the next 10 days, in phases,” he added.

KSRTC officials explained that each ticket will generate a unique QR code. Dynamic QR codes will autofill the payable amount and offer features such as password protection, access management, device-based redirection and scan analysis.

Passengers can scan the QR code using any UPI-enabled app, which will redirect them to a payment page. After making the payment, funds will be transferred to the KSRTC’s Bank account within seconds, the officers confirmed.

QR Code in KSRTC buses.

Railways to launch drive

The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) will soon launch a special drive to popularise its QR code-based ticketing system, which is set to transform the way passengers purchase general class and platform tickets.

Despite its launch in August, only 2-3 percent of passengers have adopted this new system. Currently available at 94 Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters across 81 stations, the QR code facility offers a more seamless and convenient ticketing experience.

Divisional Commercial Manager of Mysuru Division, Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda told SOM that the initiative aims to promote cashless transactions, reduce long queues at counters, eliminate the need for exact change, and encourage digital payments for added convenience.

By using the QR code system, passengers can make payments via mobile wallets or UPI-enabled bank accounts, bypassing the need for exact denominations. Additionally, 25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been installed at 12 locations, allowing for easy purchase of unreserved journey and platform tickets.

‘May I Help You’

The upcoming drive will include special ‘May I Help You’ counters near ticket booking areas, where railway staff will assist passengers in making digital payments and highlight the benefits of reducing queue times.