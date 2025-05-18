TiE Mysuru to host Masterclass on AI & Business Automation

May 18, 2025

Mysuru: The TiE Mysuru Chapter will host an insightful Masterclass on “How to Use AI & Agents for Automation & Massive Business Growth,” featuring Anirudh Narayan, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer at Lyzr.ai, on May 24 between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm at Jyothi Hall, Hotel Southern Star, in city.

This session is designed to help entrepreneurs, startups and business professionals harness the power of modern AI tools and intelligent agents to scale faster and operate smarter. For registration, visit: https://bit.ly/TiEMysu ruMay25 or contact TiE Mysuru Executive Director Mahesh Kattale on Mob: 94481-54063.