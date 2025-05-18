Kodagu braces for heavy rains this monsoon

May 18, 2025

10,922 people (2,955 families) at risk; 88 villages vulnerable; 83 relief centres set up

24×7 Emergency Helplines: 08272-221077/ 08272-221099

Dedicated WhatsApp Number: 85500-01077 for sharing photos, requesting assistance & sending alerts

Kushalnagar: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting above-average heavy to very heavy rainfall during the upcoming South-West Monsoon beginning early June, the Kodagu District Administration has identified 88 villages as vulnerable to weather-related disasters like landslides and floods. An estimated 10,922 residents from 2,955 families may be affected.

The District Administration has pro-actively established 83 relief centres across the district and arranged temporary shelters for all 2,955 families living in high-risk zones.

Madikeri taluk, which houses the district headquarters, has the highest number of at-risk residential areas at 44, followed by Kushalnagar with 30, Virajpet with 18 and Somwarpet with 10.

Vulnerability mapping

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Kodagu District Disaster Management Officer R.M. Ananya Vasudev said that the vulnerable zones were identified based on geological and seismic studies conducted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

“We began this vulnerability mapping in 2018 and 2019 when disasters struck Kodagu. The data is being updated regularly and will continue to be monitored over the next 10 years. Villages will be added or removed from the list based on risk factors and the occurrence of fresh disasters,” he said.

Fire extinguishing scenes from the mock drill held at Harangi Dam.

The 88 villages have been grouped into 16 hoblis, each assigned a district-level Nodal Officer and a village-level Assistant Nodal Officer. “These Assistant Nodal Officers are physically inspecting the relief centres to ensure all basic amenities like food, shelter and toilets are in place. If any centre fails to meet requirements, alternative arrangements are being made,” Vasudev added. Unlike in previous years, the Administration will not issue advance notices asking residents in vulnerable areas to shift. “This year, evacuations will only be carried out once alerts are received from the IMD or KSNDMC,” he said.

To enhance preparedness and public confidence, the district has set up a 24×7 Emergency Helpline (08272-221077 / 08272-221099) and a dedicated WhatsApp number (85500-01077) for residents to share photos, request help or send alerts.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is expected to arrive in Kodagu shortly, following a formal request by State Government, Vasudev confirmed.