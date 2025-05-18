Defective restoration of Clock Tower to be fixed

May 18, 2025

Officials, heritage experts visit Doddagadiyara, K.R. Circle, Town Hall

Mysuru: Key missing elements in the restoration of the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower (Doddagadiyara), opposite Town Hall, will soon be addressed to restore its former glory. During an inspection of the Clock Tower, Town Hall and K.R. Circle on May 14, several lapses in the renovation were identified, prompting authorities to assure corrective action. The inspection aimed to verify if restoration adhered to conservation norms.

The team included Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Deputy Director of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Manjula, retired University of Mysore Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, MCC Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu and MCC Zone-6 Assistant Executive Engineer Venkatesh.

Prof. Rangaraju noted that during the restoration of the 75-ft-tall Silver Jubilee Clock Tower — built in 1927 to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of King Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s reign — four decorative pillar-like structures surrounding the clock had been removed due to the workers’ lack of heritage restoration expertise.

On hearing this, MCC Commissioner Tanveer Asif directed Assistant Executive Engineer Venkatesh to immediately restore these decorative elements. Sources told Star of Mysore that the contractor had not completed the work due to pending payments from MCC. The Commissioner has now ordered the release of payments to resume work promptly.

Additionally, Prof. Rangaraju pointed out the absence of a functional earthing system, vital for protection against lightning strikes. Citing the 1794 Mysore Palace fire as a cautionary example, he stressed that the disconnected earthing should have been restored during renovation but was overlooked, compromising safety.

Officials confirmed the earthing system has since been reinstated. Prof. Rangaraju also highlighted that the blue light atop the tower was non-functional and will be repaired in the coming days.

He also highlighted that at the top of the tower, there is a large brass bell imported from France. When struck by the hammer, it produces a melodious sound that once attracted many nearby tourists. Previously, the bell’s chime could be heard from up to 2 kilometres away. Prof. Rangaraju appealed to the Commissioner to restore the bell to its former glory.

The inspection also noted the displacement of the historic “zero milestone” slab at Ashoka Road junction, once the central reference point for Mysuru’s distances. The Commissioner instructed officials to locate and restore the slab. Prof. Rangaraju offered to provide the slab’s design for reference.

At K.R. Circle, Prof. Rangaraju warned that the foundation of the Krishnaraja Wadiyar statue circle was weakening due to rusting iron at its base, caused by water from plant irrigation and rains.