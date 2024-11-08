Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister in city
November 8, 2024

Mysuru: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the three-day  ‘Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha – 2024’ festival by lighting the lamp at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall in city this afternoon.

The Union Ministry of Tourism and Union Ministry of Culture have jointly organised the musical extravaganza to promote the rich tradition of Karnatak Classical Music and Dasa Music.

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi, who is also the Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar,  Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Ministry of Tourism’s Additional Secretary Suman Billa, were present during the inauguration.

In his address, Suresh Gopi said, Mysuru is known for its distinct music style and the fragrance of sandalwood should be spread across the world.

Dr. Mahadevappa said, this event aims at bringing the people together and uniting the mind, devoid of caste and creed. The tradition of music spans the era of Vijayanagar empire to Wadiyars of Mysore.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, who also spoke said, it is indeed a matter of pride that Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival is being organised in city and for recognising the incredible tradition associated with music here in the cultural capital of Karnataka.

“The legacy of music continues to live on and we should never forget the contributions of Purandaradasa to Dasa music tradition, without whom one cannot imagine Karnatak Music. One would be surprised to know, the extent of musical compositions produced from the stable of Purandaradasa every day,” said Yaduveer.

Prior to the inaugural session, Mysuru Vijay Surya performed Mangala Vadyam – Nagaswaram, followed by Nadopasana –  Karnatak Music, ensemble by the students of Sri Sathya Sai University For Human Excellence, Navanihal village in Kalaburagi and a group rendering by the students led by Mysuru vocalist Vid. N.R. Prashanth.

