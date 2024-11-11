‘Special Tahsildar paid stamp duty for CM’s wife’s land’

November 11, 2024

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna makes fresh allegations; CM, son deny

Mysuru: In a new twist to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, RTI activist and complainant Snehamayi Krishna has alleged that a MUDA Special Tahsildar paid the stamp duty for the registration of a sale deed for land intended to be registered in the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi.

The allegations focus on irregularities regarding stamp duty payments, which were allegedly made on behalf of Siddaramaiah’s wife. Krishna claims that the Special Tahsildar covered the stamp duty for the property, an unusual action that suggests political influence.

“CM Siddaramaiah always claims that he did not exert any influence on officials for his wife to obtain land from MUDA. But only those registering the land should pay the registration fee or stamp duty. Here, Parvathi paid the stamp duty through the MUDA Special Tahsildar. If this isn’t clear evidence of political influence, then what is?” Krishna questioned, sharing documents on social media.

CM, son clarify

When questioned about the new accusations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, acknowledged that his mother had been unwell at the time and questioned the significance of an official covering the registration fees on her behalf.

Reacting to the allegations, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Did my wife Parvathi make the payment for the land registration through a cheque via the Special Tahsildar? These charges against me are baseless. The land was a gift from my wife’s brother. Moreover, the registration of the land in Parvathi’s name was not for the land she purchased,” he clarified.

Siddaramaiah further denied any payment through a cheque via the Special Tahsildar and raised the question, “Is it possible for the Sub-Registrar, Tahsildar, or Assistant Commissioner to pay the registration fees?”