Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju denies Keelara Jayaram’s claim

November 11, 2024

Mandya: Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju has called on Keelara Jayaram, who is reportedly involved in a physical altercation with Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy at a private event in Mysuru, to take an oath (aane-pramana) at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill.

“I learnt through the media about the allegations of an attack on Mandya District In-Charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy at a private hotel in Mysuru. Regardless of party affiliation, such an incident involving our District Minister is disgraceful,” Puttaraju said.

Speaking at a press conference in Mandya yesterday, he stated, “The alleged incident occurred at a hotel. I was present at the event and heard that in one of the AC rooms, the Minister, some Congress MLAs, and party leaders were gathered when a fight broke out between Cheluvarayaswamy and Keelara Jayaram.”

“I also heard reports that some leaders were beating up Jayaram, but as a leader from a different party, I did not intervene,” he clarified. Puttaraju criticised Congress leaders for attempting to cover up the incident, while Keelara Jayaram maintains that nothing occurred.

“If nothing happened, let Jayaram join me at Chamundi Hill in Mysuru and take an oath,” Puttaraju challenged. “Not everything is right within the ruling Congress. How justified is it for a fight to escalate into an attack on a Minister?”

Puttaraju further remarked, “Jayaram was once with the JD(S) and played a key role in building the party. Such behaviour is unacceptable. This is an insult to our Mandya district and the truth about this incident needs to come out.”

The press conference was attended by former MLC K.T. Srikantegowda and leaders Amaravathi Chandrashekhar, Yogesh, and Prakash.