Life of farmers unfolds at Raitha Dasara

October 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Raitha Dasara programme, part of the Dasara festival, provided insight into the lives of farmers and was held at J.K. Grounds in the heart of the city. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurated the three-day event.

Cheluvarayaswamy noted that the State is currently grappling with a severe drought, with 216 taluks already declared as drought-hit areas. He mentioned that the State faces various challenges and has requested a drought relief fund of Rs. 5,020 crore from the central Government.

Emphasising the importance of farming, Cheluvarayaswamy stressed that farmers can provide employment to numerous individuals if they receive proper support. He also praised Indian farmers for their innovation and skills and assured them that the Government will offer all possible assistance to the farming community. The Raitha Dasara concludes tomorrow (Oct.22).

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, who inaugurated a farmers Expo, mentioned that farmers can reduce production costs by adopting improved farming methods. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, in his address during the felicitation of progressive farmers, expressed his regret over the lack of cooperation from the Centre. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the farming community and assured that the State Government is taking measures to prevent farmers from experiencing crises.

The progressive farmers of the district who were felicitated on the occasion were – N. Sunil Kumar of Nanjangud Taluk, Kannika Parameshwari of K.R. Nagar Taluk and B. Sundaraswamy of T. Narasipur Taluk (Agriculture sector), H.S. Shivanna of Hunsur, B.S. Vasantha of Varuna Hobli and C.P. Chikkabuddhi of Nanjangud (Horticulture), Jagadish of Mysuru taluk, Deepak Narayan of Periyapatna taluk and Rayappa of H.D. Kote taluk (Animal Husbandry), N. Kantharaju of K.R.Nagar taluk, Ramu of Mysuru taluk and Bhagya of Periyapatna taluk(Sericulture), Chikkanna, Basavegowda and K.M.Chandru of H.D.Kote taluk( Fishing) and H.B.Ganesh Prasad, K.G.Gopalaiah and Kariyappa ( Forestry).

Earlier, a grand procession of farmers was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in front of the Palace North Gate, which was flagged off by Cheluvarayaswamy. The procession, which was accompanied by a host of folk and Yakshagana troupes, passed through K.R. Circle and D.Devaraj Urs Road, before reaching J.K.Grounds.

The exhibition provides useful and informative inputs on the farming practices to be taken up during drought, cattle rearing, Soil and water conservation, maximum output with minimum water etc., Padma Shri awardee food and Nutrition expert Dr. Khadar Valli Dudekula gave a talk on consumption of millets for a healthy life. MLAs K. Harish Gowda and Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa Yogesh, Corporator Pramila Bharath, Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee President K.P. Yogesh, Vice-President Malegowda, Joint Director of Agriculture B.S. Chandrashekar, M. Krishnaraju, Dr. Nagaraj and others were present.