Tableaux taking shape for Jumboo Savari

October 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Finishing touches are being given to tableaux that will be taken out during Jumboo Savari procession, the last leg of Dasara festival called as ‘Vijayadashami’ on Oct. 24 from the Mysore Palace to the Bannimantap grounds in city.

Apart from Mysuru, the artisans from 30 other districts in the State have camped at APMC Yard in Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud road, where they are involved in the final stage of works related to sculptures and installations using Plaster of Paris (PoP), thermocol, plywood and PVC boards.

They will be mounted on goods tempos forming the tableaux, the main attraction during Jumboo Savari.

The tableau of Mysuru District Administration is themed on the ‘Contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’, while Social Welfare Department is designing a tableau on the theme ‘Samvidhana Peetike’ (Preamble of Constitution).

The other prominent tableaux are ‘Chandrayaan-3’ by Bengaluru Urban District; Dakshina Kashi Shivagange Temple, Nelamangala, by Bengaluru Rural; Alemane the indigenous industry by Mandya and Exotic locales of Kodagu by Kodagu to name a few.