Police Martyrs’ Day observed

October 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Rich tribute was paid to the Police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Police Martyrs’ Day organised at Police Martyrs’ Memorial near the office of DIGP (Southern Range) at Jalapuri in the city this morning.

The office of DIGP (Southern Range) had organised the event in association with City Police, District Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Fifth Battalion, Karnataka Armed Reserve Police (KARP) and Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Mysuru.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge G.S. Sangreshi, who was the chief guest, laid the wreath at the Memorial and addressed the gathering of serving and retired Police personnel, who had gathered along with their family members.

District Judge Sangreshi said: “We have been observing Martyrs’ Day to remember the Police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. They work round the clock to maintain law and order in the society. Of the total Policemen in the country, who sacrificed their lives in the present year, highest of 33 are from Chhattisgarh, followed by Madhya Pradesh and 16 from Karnataka including one from Mysuru. Similarly we have been practicing the tradition of remembering Mahatma Gandhi on Jan. 30 (observed as Sarvodaya Day), freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Mar. 23 every year (the day they were hanged to death in 1931).”

Earlier, L.K. Jain, Air Commodore, Air Officer Commanding and President of 2 Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), Mysuru, laid the wreath at Martyrs’ Memorial followed by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, retired DIGP Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Superintendent of Police (SP), CESC Vigilance Wing, Savitha Hugar, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, SP, State Intelligence, Mysuru Division, Jayaprakash, Mounted Police Commandant Shylendra, Home Guards Commandant Dr. M. Kantharaju, President of Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) S.T. Ravikumar (RK) and Special Police Officer Srinivas Gandhi.

Saroja, wife of Police Martyr Prabhakar of Mysuru, also laid the wreath. S. Mahadevaswamy, Assistant Commandant, KSRP Fifth Battalion, led the parade and volley firing, as a mark of tribute to Police Martyrs.

Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Suneel and Nandini of District Police compered the programme.

DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Commandant of KSRP Fifth Battalion, K.B. Doremani Bheemaiah, Director of KPA Mysuru Lokesh Jagalasar, Corporator Pramila Bharat and other Officers were present.