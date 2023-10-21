After ‘The Kashmir Files,’ Vivek Agnihotri to make film on Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s ‘Parva’

October 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Having given some of the most influential and impactful films that have ignited the minds of the connoisseurs of Indian cinema with his films like ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War,’ now the ace Film Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has made a big announcement of his next big project, titled ‘Parva’. This film will be based on the Kannada novel ‘Parva’, written by acclaimed writer, Saraswati Samman and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, a resident of Mysuru.

The announcement was made at a press conference this morning by Vivek Agnihotri at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru where ‘Parva’ — a theatrical adaptation by Actor and Director Prakash Belawadi — is being staged in English from Oct.19 to Oct. 22. Along with Vivek Agnihotri, his Producer-actress wife Pallavi Joshi, actor and co-writer Prakash Belawadi and author of the novel Parva, Dr. Bhyrappa were present at the press conference that was held before the play was staged.

This film will be a grand three-part franchise in Hindi and Kannada. Vivek’s ‘Parva’ is an adaptation of the book which offers a unique retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata, exploring the inner thoughts and perspectives of the main characters. Widely regarded as a modern classic, Dr. Bhyrappa’s work has received extensive praise and acclaim. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vivek dropped the first look of the film.

“Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY? We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’ PARVA – AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces,” he wrote.

Giving more details, Vivek Agnihotri said that the movie will be a grand three-part franchise, spanning different eras and locations. “The novel explores the inner thoughts and emotions of the main characters of the Mahabharata, such as Krishna, Arjuna, Draupadi, Karna and Bhishma. It also delves into the socio-political and cultural aspects of ancient India, as well as the philosophical and moral dilemmas faced by the characters,” he said.

“I am inspired by Dr. Bhyrappa’s novel, which is a ‘masterpiece of literature’ and I want to bring this novel to the screen with utmost respect and authenticity. I am confident that ‘Parva’ would be a landmark film in Indian cinema, as it would showcase the rich and diverse heritage of India,” he added.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Hon. Secretary of S.L. Bhyrappa Sahitya Prathishtana Prof. G.L. Shekar said that Vivek Agnihotri had visited Mysuru sometime back and held detailed discussions with Dr. Bhyrappa on the making of the movie, the book per se and other related aspects.