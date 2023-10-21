Air Show tomorrow

October 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Show, a part of Dasara 2023, will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 between 4 pm and 4.45 pm. While the Air Show on Oct. 22 (not rehearsals) will be open to the public, the show on Oct. 23 will be open only for pass-holders where the passes will be distributed by the Office of the Mysuru City Police Commissioner.

The same passes will be valid for the rehearsals of the Torchlight Parade on Oct. 23 evening. Here too, the Torchlight Parade rehearsals are open only for the pass-holders and the general public is not allowed.

These pass-holders can exit only after the conclusion of the Torchlight Parade rehearsals at Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Oct. 23.

On both days, the Air Show audience will have to assemble at the Parade Grounds by 3 pm and the show will start at the precise time of 4 pm. No one will be allowed entry after 3 pm and the Police have urged the public to be seated inside the grounds by 3 pm to avoid being left out.

The public is requested to carry their own water bottles, caps and umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun.

Though the District Administration and the IAF are collaborating on the conduct of the Air Show, officials are tight-lipped about the planes and helicopters to be involved in the breath-taking displays, sources said that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will be a part of the show.

To prepare for the event, teams from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) are ensuring that the Parade Grounds remain dust-free (by sprinkling water on the Grounds) as low-flying planes can create dust clouds, a problem like in previous years.

A team led by Narasimharaja ACP C.K. Ashwath Narayan and Inspector Lakshmikantha Talawar were seen making arrangements for entry and exit at the Parade Grounds, parking slots and other alternative parking arrangements if the crowds increase. Directional sign boards are being placed to guide vehicles coming from all directions to the venue.