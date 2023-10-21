Air Show tomorrow
News

Air Show tomorrow

October 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Show, a part of Dasara 2023, will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 between 4 pm and 4.45 pm. While the Air Show on Oct. 22 (not rehearsals) will be open to the public, the show on Oct. 23 will be open only for pass-holders where the passes will be distributed by the Office of the Mysuru City Police Commissioner.

The same passes will be valid for the rehearsals of the Torchlight Parade on Oct. 23 evening. Here too, the Torchlight Parade rehearsals are open only for the pass-holders and the general public is not allowed.

These pass-holders can exit only after the conclusion of the Torchlight Parade rehearsals at Parade Grounds in Bannimantap on Oct. 23.

On both days, the Air Show audience will have to assemble at the Parade Grounds by 3 pm and the show will start at the precise time of 4 pm. No one will be allowed entry after 3 pm and the Police have urged the public to be seated inside the grounds by 3 pm to avoid being left out.

The public is requested to carry their own water bottles, caps and umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun.

Though the District Administration and the IAF  are collaborating on the conduct of the Air Show, officials are tight-lipped about the planes and helicopters to be involved in the breath-taking displays, sources said that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will be a part of the show.

To prepare for the event, teams from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) are ensuring that the Parade Grounds remain dust-free (by sprinkling water on the Grounds) as low-flying planes can create dust clouds, a problem like in previous years.

READ ALSO  Rafales land

A team led by Narasimharaja ACP C.K. Ashwath Narayan and Inspector Lakshmikantha Talawar were seen making arrangements for entry and exit at the Parade Grounds, parking slots and other alternative parking arrangements if the crowds increase. Directional sign boards are being placed to guide vehicles coming from all directions to the venue.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching