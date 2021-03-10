Countdown begins for ‘Parva’

March 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Countdown has begun for theatrical performance of ‘Parva’, a novel by noted Kannada litterateur Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at Kalamandira in city from Mar. 12. The total capacity of Kalamandira is 820 seats (without balcony seats) and tickets are priced at Rs.500 and Rs.250, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa told media persons this morning.

People can buy tickets at Rangayana Information Centre between 10.30 am and 4.30 pm (lunch break: 1.30 – 2.30 pm). For online tickets visit: www. rangayana.org or call Ph: 0821-2512639.

Mini-bus to Rangayana

A sparingly used 12-seater mini-bus by Department of Water Resources, Bengaluru, was handed over to Rangayana today.