‘Jails are turning into healthy reformation centres with Yoga’

October 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: B.S. Ramesh, Superintendent of Mysuru Central Jail, said that prisons have evolved beyond being places for punishment and are now providing opportunities for inmates to reform themselves, ultimately contributing to peace in society.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of a Yoga for jail inmates organised by the Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee as part of the Dasara festival at Mysuru Central Jail yesterday.

Ramesh emphasised the significance of Yoga in controlling both the body and mind. He encouraged the inmates to develop a positive attitude toward society upon their release and to see their imprisonment as a period of transformation.

He further highlighted the importance of making Yoga a part of a healthy society and encouraged the inmates to practise Yoga daily, emphasising the transformative potential of Yoga.

Devaraj, President of the Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee, explained that the programme aimed at showcasing how Yoga can bring about positive changes in individuals. The inmates had been practising Yoga for a month, and it was hoped that they would use this experience to shed life’s burdens.

The Shri Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi (SPYSS) had organised Yogasana coaching for about 300 jail inmates, who participated in a two-hour Yoga session.

The event was attended by Vice-President Mahesh, Working President D.M. Rani, Secretary Dr. Pushpa of the Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee, Deputy Director of Land Records K. Ramya, members of SPYSS, and others.