Cabinet opens doors to privatise Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel
News, Top Stories

November 29, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to invite private parties for the repair, restoration and maintenance of the iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in Mysuru.

The chosen party must ensure the preservation of the property’s heritage status, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil during a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

The issue was thoroughly discussed in the Cabinet before the decision was made to transfer the hotel’s management to private hands through a tender process. Currently, the Jungle Lodges and Resorts, a unit of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), manages the hotel. However, renovation costs, estimated at Rs. 45 crore to Rs. 50 crore, have strained Government resources, Patil noted.

Commissioned on Nov. 18, 1921, by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Lalitha Mahal Palace was built at the foot of Chamundi Hill to host British dignitaries, including the Viceroy of India. The grand white Palace spans 81 acres, including 51 acres and 15 guntas donated by the Maharajas.

After Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar signed the Instrument of Accession, the property was transferred to the Government, initially serving as a guest house, inaccessible to the public.

In 1974, the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) assumed control, expanding the hotel from 22 rooms to 54 and attracting distinguished guests such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prince Charles.

