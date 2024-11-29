Rs. 100 crore to transform tourism in Srirangapatna

November 29, 2024

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple is a focal point; to safeguard heritage, employment generation

Mandya: A Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to Rs. 100 crore is being prepared to bolster tourism in Srirangapatna, with the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple as its centrepiece.

This project underscores the commitment to preserving Srirangapatna’s historical significance while paving the way for sustainable tourism and economic growth.

This ambitious proposal, aimed at preserving heritage and promoting economic development, will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Tourism, announced Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumara during a meeting held yesterday at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Comprehensive tourism development

Dr. Kumara highlighted that the project envisions a holistic development approach, covering key heritage and tourist sites within a 5.5 km radius of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. The plan prioritizes:

Preservation of heritage with restoration of the Wadiyar dynasty’s birthplace and ancient ghats, infrastructure enhancements with the renovation of kalyanis (temple tanks), mantapas and roads and tourist amenities with the installation of multilingual signboards, display of historical war weapons and improved accessibility.

Once finalised, the DPR will be discussed with the MLA of Srirangapatna before its official submission. Officials have been instructed to expedite preparations to meet the project’s goals.

Economic and environmental impact

The Mandya DC emphasised that the project will not only enhance Srirangapatna’s status as a tourist destination but also generate numerous employment opportunities for locals. Additionally, revenue generated from renovated tanks and tourist spots will help maintain cleanliness and preserve the natural beauty of the area.

Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage A. Devaraju pointed out the urgent need for repair works at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. He suggested exploring funding options directly from the temple if departmental funds are insufficient, ensuring that the repair works proceed without delays.

The meeting saw active participation from key officials, including Special Officer to the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel B.N. Krishnaiah, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Archaeology Department Puttaswamy, Deputy Director of Tourism Department Raghavendra, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Executive Officer of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Uma, Executive Officer of the Sri Nimishamba Temple Krishna, Chief Officer of the Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council Rajanna along with Archaeological Conservation Assistants and other officials.