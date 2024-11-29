Cow in Dinka village gives birth to triplets
Cow in Dinka village gives birth to triplets

November 29, 2024

Pandavapura: A rare and extraordinary sight awaited visitors at the cow shed of Shivappa in Dinka village, Pandavapura taluk, Mandya.

His cow gave birth to triplets — three healthy female calves — yesterday. Shivappa, a farmer and Vice-President of the Milk Producers’ Co-operative Society in Dinka, has witnessed this remarkable event.

This is the fifth time the cow has given birth, but it is the first time she has delivered triplets, and the fact that all the calves are female is an even rarer occurrence. Typically, cows give birth to one calf or twin, making the birth of triplets a highly unusual event. The news has drawn crowds from Dinka and surrounding villages, all eager to catch a glimpse of the cow and her three newborn calves. Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department also visited the cowshed, expressing their surprise and admiration at this rare phenomenon.

Searching