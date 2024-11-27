MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Original land owner’s niece petitions JMFC Court in Mysuru
News, Top Stories

MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Original land owner’s niece petitions JMFC Court in Mysuru

November 27, 2024

Mysuru: The mega MUDA 50:50 ratio alternative sites allotment scam, which is being probed by Mysuru Lokayukta Police, has taken another twist.

It has now come to light that Jamuna, the niece of J. Devaraju, original land owner of 3.16 acres of land at Kesare in Mysuru, which was purchased by CM Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, who later gifted the said land to his sister B.M. Parvathi (wife of CM Siddaramaiah), has filed a case questioning the land deal.

Jamuna, daughter of Devaraju’s elder brother Mylaraiah (now late), filed the case at the 7th Additional Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court at Mysuru on Oct. 21, 2024 (case registered on Oct. 23), with the first hearing in the case held on Oct. 24. She has alleged that she was left out  from the family tree (Vamsha Vriksha) and has not received her share from the land sale proceeds, according to reports.

The next date of hearing in the case (CNR No. KAMS 020031832024) has been posted to Jan. 10, 2025. The petitioner Jamuna is represented by Advocate Indrashekar.

Jamuna, in her petition, has named a total of 12 persons, with the MUDA Commissioner and the Mysuru DC too being made parties in the case.

The  respondents in the case in serial order are M. Manjunatha Swamy, J. Devaraju, M. Sarojamma, D. Shobha, D. Dinakar Raj, D. Prabha, D. Prathiba, D. Shashidhar, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, B.M. Parvathi, with the MUDA Commissioner named as the 11th respondent and the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner as the 12th and last respondent.

