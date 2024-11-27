Transfer of 240 MUDA and Private Layouts to Local Bodies tomorrow

November 27, 2024

Another 700 Layouts to be handed over by Dec. 15

Mysuru: Even as the investigation into the MUDA’s 50:50 alternative sites allotment scam is underway, the MUDA is all set to hand over 240 Layouts developed by it and private developers to the MCC and the respective Urban Local Bodies — Hootagalli CMC and Bogadi, Srirampura, Rammanahalli and Kadakola TPs — by tomorrow. This apart, MUDA has also planned to hand over 700 other Layouts by Dec. 15.

Recently, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the MUDA Chairman, held a meeting with MUDA, MCC, CMC and TP officials on handing over MUDA and other privately developed layouts to the respective Urban Local Bodies, during which it came to be known that there were a total of 940 layouts, in which getting Khata, Kandaya, Plan approval and other land records for sites was challenging.

Reddy, after receiving inputs from the officials, had directed them to hand over the fully developed Layouts along with necessary infrastructure to the respective Urban Local Bodies.

Based on the DC’s direction, the authorities are all set to hand over 240 fully developed Layouts to the respective Urban Local Bodies by tomorrow.

As preparations in this regard, MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, who has written to the Government seeking approval along with NOC, is awaiting a nod.

Meanwhile, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy held discussions in this regard with senior officials of Urban Development and Municipal Administration Departments in Bengaluru yesterday.

Subsequently, the Government is expected to grant approval, following which 240 residential Layouts will be handed over to the respective Urban Local Bodies.

Also, the process of handing over 700 other residential Layouts to the respective Urban Local Bodies has gained momentum with the scrutiny of documents, records, maps etc., going on at a fast pace. These Layouts are expected to be handed over by Dec.15.