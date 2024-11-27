Reading of Preamble of Constitution must: CM

November 27, 2024

Bengaluru: State Government has made the reading of the Preamble of the Constitution mandatory across all educational institutions in the State to ensure children understand the importance and significance of Indian Constitution, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, here yesterday.

He was speaking at function organised by the Department of Social Welfare at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan to commemorate the 75th Constitution Day celebrations.

“On this day, 75 years ago India accepted the Constitution prepared by a committee headed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as a result of which we celebrate Nov. 26 as the Constitution Day in our country. Central and State Governments as well as local bodies must function as per the aspirations of the Constitution. We will be completing 75 years of adopting the Indian Constitution during January next year.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had said that the Indian Constitution was the only Constitution which ensured peace and harmony. However good is the Constitution, it will fetch good results if it is in the hands of good people and will fetch bad results if it is in the hands of bad people,” said CM.