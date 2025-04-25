Protest erupts over Waqf Board’s notice to historic M.K. Hostel

April 25, 2025

Mysuru: A protest was staged this morning in response to a notice issued by Karnataka State Waqf Board regarding the historic Narayana Shettar Dharma Students’ Home on Vinoba Road in city.

The premises, now managed by Vaanika Rathnam Kadabam Mannar Krishnaiah Shetty Trust, operates as M.K. Hostel.

The official notice, affixed to the M.K. Hostel, claims that the building is situated on Waqf property known as Bismillah Shah Khadri Makaan and alleges that the site has been encroached upon. The notice further asserts the existence of a ‘tomb’ near the hostel, a claim that has sparked outrage among the hostel’s residents and the public.

Protesters, including inmates of M.K. Hostel, voiced their objections, chanting slogans such as “Remove unauthorised notices,” “Withdraw the Waqf Board’s actions” and “This hostel belongs to us, this land belongs to us!” They demanded that the State Government intervene and restore the rights of the Hindu community.

“The land for the hostel was handed over by the late Mysore Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, and there is a Lingayat Gadduge nearby. How can the Waqf Board claim it’s their tomb? Do they have valid documentation to support their claims? We will take legal action,” said the hostel authorities.

The demonstrators, expressing their outrage by symbolically hitting the notice with slippers and chanting slogans against Waqf Board, called for abolition of Waqf Board and removal of unauthorised notices.

The protest was led by C. Mannar Krishnaiah Shetty, Ramachandra Shetty and Trustee Sunil Dutt. BJP leaders, including former MP Prathap Simha, former MLA and BJP District President L. Nagendra, along with activists S.K. Dinesh, Prashanth Gowda and Naveen Hebbal took part in the protest.

Tearing down the Waqf notice, Prathap Simha strongly criticised the Waqf Board, accusing it of falsely claiming ownership of the property. “This property has historical ties to the Maharajas of Mysore, not to Hyder Ali or Tipu Sultan. The Waqf Board is unjustly seizing private properties under the guise of ownership,” he said.

Simha further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to amend Waqf regulations, emphasising the need to protect farmers’ and citizens’ properties from such claims. He reiterated his stance against the Waqf Board’s actions and called for immediate intervention.

My.Ka. Prem Kumar, a resident familiar with the area for over 55 years, contested the Waqf Board’s assertions. “This road was constructed by Dewan Poornaiah, and there is no mosque here. Waqf Board’s actions are unjust and their claims should be annulled,” he said.

C. Narayana Gowda, President, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, expressed concern about the future of the students. “We have not commercialised this property. Both State and Central Governments need to take this issue seriously,” he added.