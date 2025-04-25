Mysuru to get its first International Cricket Stadium

April 25, 2025

Former MP Prathap Simha thanks CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for approving the allocation of land for an International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru during the Cabinet Meeting held atop Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar yesterday.

Prathap Simha recalled that Mysureans had a dream of getting an international cricket stadium in city for many years for which 19.5 acres of MUDA land was identified in Hanchya-Sathgalli during Basavaraj Bommai’s Government in 2021.

However, with the presence of a dried lake the proposal was dropped. Immediately, a 26.31-acre land was identified at Huyilalu in Yelwal and a proposal was submitted to the Secretary of the Revenue Department attached with relevant documents and approvals from Tahsildar, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Regional Commissioner.

Prathap Simha also recalled his meetings with former KSCA Secretary Brijesh Patel, present KSCA Secretary Shankar, former KSCA Mysuru Zone Chairman Sudhakar Rai, present Chairman S. Balchandar, KSCA Mysuru Zone Convenor Harikrishna Kumar and other members to construct a sophisticated stadium in Mysuru.

He said that the proposal was kept pending as the BJP did not return to power in the State.

At present, Chief Minster Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet has approved the allocation of the land for an international cricket stadium in Mysuru which has fulfilled my efforts of the past three years.

Prathap Simha has also thanked MLA G.T. Devegowda, the then Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, the then Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and other officials including KSCA Managing Committee members and former KSCA Secretary Brijesh Patel.