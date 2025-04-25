Chief Minister to inaugurate MCC Zone-3 Office tomorrow

April 25, 2025

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the newly constructed MCC Zone-3 Office at Sharadadevinagar in city tomorrow at 9 am. In the wake of CM’s visit, MLA G.T. Devegowda conducted an inspection of the building and the arrangements being made at the venue yesterday.

The officials have erected a shamiyana on the left side of the premises to help public submit memorandums to CM Siddaramaiah during his visit. Separate seating arrangements have been made for VIPs and invitees.

Siddaramaiah will dedicate the building for the public by cutting the tape and unveiling the plaque. He will also offer floral tributes to the Preamble of the Constitution.

The event will be presided by MLA G.T. Devegowda. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs Tanveer Sait and T.S. Srivatsa, MPs Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Sunil Bose, MLCs, Heads of various Boards and Corporations will be present.

The MCC Zone-3 Office, which was functioning in a private building, would now be shifted to its own building constructed on 1.12-acre land allotted by MUDA on Jan. 11, 2021.

The two-storey building has a total built-up area of 166 squares with sufficient parking space, record room, rest room for pourakarmikas, work space for 150 employees of various sections, baby care room and a park.

The building will have the National Emblem installed at the entrance along with a flag post. Special arrangements have been made to ensure the building is specially-abled friendly. The MCC has also ensured to make arrangement for drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities for the benefit of public.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) S.G. Somashekar, MCC Zone-3 Zonal Commissioner Sathyamurthy and others accompanied the MLA.