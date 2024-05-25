City’s doctor-turned-film-maker Dr. Chidananda Naik wins prestigious Cannes La Cinef Award
News, Top Stories

City’s doctor-turned-film-maker Dr. Chidananda Naik wins prestigious Cannes La Cinef Award

May 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: For every actor and technician, who aims at making big in the film industry, dreams of making it to the Cannes Film Festival at least once in a life time. And to win the prestigious Cannes La Cinef award is nothing but a dream come true.

For Mysuru-based Dr. Chidananda S. Naik, the dream came true after his short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ won the first prize of La Cinef for Best Short Film at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ is based on a popular Kannada folklore ‘Ajjiya Jamba’ where an elderly woman believes stealing a rooster will not allow the sun to rise.

‘Sunflowers were the First Ones to Know’ is a 16-minute short story of a village thrown into chaos by an elderly woman who steals a rooster. To bring the rooster back, a prophecy is invoked, sending the old lady’s family into exile.

Dr. Chidananda is an alumnus of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). After completing his MBBS course, Chidananda joined the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and graduated in Film Direction.

He is the son of Prof. Shekar Naik, Head, Department of Food Sciences and Nutrition, Yuvaraja’s College and Vinoda Bai, residents of Kuvempunagar in city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Prof. Shekar Naik said that he was proud of Dr. Chidananda’s achievement.

“He had worked on it with complete dedication and concentration. He was always interested in theatre and film since childhood. The first introduction to theatre came when he attended ‘Chinnara Mela’ in Rangayana. He used to write and direct his own scripts in school and college. In fact, when he showed interest  to completely dedicate himself to film making, we told him to complete his education as he was a meritorious students as well. While, he had also cleared the IIT Main Entrance Examination, we asked  him to join Medicine as he had the option of joining Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI),”  said Prof. Shekar.

READ ALSO  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Red Carpet Look at Cannes

La Cinef consisted of 18 student films, chosen out of 2,263 entries coming from 555 film schools around the Globe, Naik’s film won the first prize with a grant of 15,000 Euros (approximately Rs. 13.52 lakh).

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching