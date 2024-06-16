Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan, aides to remain in Police custody till June 20

June 16, 2024

Electrical test instrument ‘megger’ used to give electric shocks to Renuka Swamy: Police

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Court yesterday extended the Police custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda and eleven others, who were arrested in a murder case, five days ago. With the Court’s order, the accused will remain in Police custody until June 20.

They were presented before the 21st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court as their custody was due to end on Sunday. The Court would be closed on Sunday and Monday due to Bakrid. Darshan and Pavithra Gowda appeared visibly distressed as they exited the Courtroom.

During the hearing, Darshan’s advocates requested the Court to send them to judicial custody. However, the investigation team argued that crucial evidence and equipment used to torture the deceased need to be recovered, necessitating an extension of Police custody.

Darshan, popularly known as the ‘Challenging Star’ and the others were arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, a fan of the actor. Renuka Swamy, from Chitradurga, was found dead near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.

Journalist assaulted

Darshan’s fans gathered at the economic offences Court premises last evening to see the Sandalwood star and reportedly assaulted news reporter Rakshit Gowda, leaving him bleeding and injured. Rakshit Gowda, who was there to report on the case, was standing with a mobile phone when he was confronted by four of Darshan’s fans.

Upon learning that Rakshit Gowda was from the media, the fans, apparently unhappy with the media coverage, verbally abused and assaulted him. Gowda has filed a complaint, and a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) has been registered regarding the incident.

Electric shock administered

The investigation into the murder case has revealed that Darshan and his associates kidnapped Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga and took him to a shed in Pattanagere, where they allegedly subjected him to electric shocks before assaulting him with wooden planks, kicking and punching him.

The investigation has uncovered horrific details of the attack, where the gang members mercilessly kicked and beat Renuka Swamy. According to media reports, they used an electrical test instrument known as a ‘megger’ to administer electric shocks, which may have been destroyed to eliminate evidence.

The post-mortem report revealed 15 serious injuries on Renuka Swamy’s body, including burns suggestive of electric shocks. According to the report, Renuka Swamy died due to shock and haemorrhage after sustaining 15 wounds on different parts of his body.