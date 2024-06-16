MP Yaduveer Wadiyar offers special puja at Talacauvery, Bhagamandala

June 16, 2024

Madikeri: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed special puja at Talacauvery, the birth place of River Cauvery and Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala in Kodagu district on Saturday.

Yaduveer, who visited the district for the first time, after his recent election to Lok Sabha, was accorded a grand welcome by BJP workers at Koppa, the border of Mysuru-Kodagu district.

Yaduveer, who paid his obeisance at Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala first, later went to Talacauvery, where he offered Lotus flowers to the Kundike (Pot) of sacred theertha.

It was followed by a visit to Sri Bhagavathi Temple in Napoklu, where he also addressed the party workers at the hall within the temple precincts. He thanked the leaders and the party workers, for striving for his victory in the elections and assured to take up development works, in keeping with the expectations of the voters.

Yaduveer visited Padi Sri Igguthappa Temple, during which he had an interaction with the Temple Management Committee and villagers.

MLC Suja Kushalappa, Kodagu District BJP President Napanda Ravi Kalappa, Mahila Morcha President Anitha Poovaiah, former MLA M.P. Appachu Ranjan and representations of various BJP Morchas were present.