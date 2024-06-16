H.D. Kumaraswamy accorded grand welcome in Mandya

June 16, 2024

Union Minister vows to develop Mandya LS Constituency, resolve Cauvery dispute

Mandya: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy was extended a rousing welcome by both JD(S) and BJP leaders and workers during his maiden visit to Mandya after assuming office as Minister, yesterday.

On his arrival at Nidaghatta in Maddur, bordering Mandya district, Kumaraswamy was taken on procession in a open vehicle with workers of both the parties showering flower petals from either side of the road from atop earth moving vehicles.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering in Maddur town, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who assured to work as per the aspirations of the people, thanked voters of Mandya LS Constituency for choosing him as their representative.

Stating that he would work towards solving the long pending issues in the district, Kumaraswamy, added he would also work to create jobs for youth apart from solving the problems being faced by the farmers of the region.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me an opportunity to work as a Union Minister. Accordingly, I will work for the welfare of the Country, State and will prioritise overall development of Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency,” he added.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy performing puja at his newly opened Mandya MP office in Mandya DC’s office premises yesterday. Also seen are former MLAs C.S. Puttaraju and Ravindra Srikantaiah, former MLC K.T. Srikantegowda and others.

PM Modi has given ‘heavy’ portfolio than Agriculture

Kumaraswamy, who spoke to media persons after inaugurating his office in Mandya DC office premises, said that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated him two portfolios bigger than Agriculture.

“Though, I have not been given the Agriculture portfolio, I will hold discussions with Union Agriculture Minister and apprise him about the problems being faced by farmers of the region. This apart, I have also the power to bring up the matter during Parliamentary sessions and Cabinet meetings,” he added.

Adding that, he had an opportunity to tour the Country, State and his Constituency once in a month, Kumaraswamy said that he would visit Mandya whenever he gets time.

‘Will try to resolve Cauvery issue’

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also assured that he would hold discussions with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and experts to come out with a permanent solution for long pending Cauvery dispute.

Takes dig at Congress Government

Kumaraswamy took the opportunity to take a dig at CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress State Government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices. “The State Government lacks funds for Guarantee Schemes for which they have increased the petrol and diesel prices.

“The State Government has already increased the guidance value, stamp duty, excise duty and now with increase of fuel prices, the State Government is only pushing people to further trouble,” he added.

He also clarified that he had not given his approval to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company (KIOCL) to operationalise Devadari iron ore mine in Sandur, Ballari district in haste but as a Union Minister, he had to sign a project related to my State which he did.

“However, there have been adverse opinions about the project citing harm to forest, which is a wrong assumption. The matter to rejuvenate Kudremukh Project was discussed in 2005 but approval was given in 2016. This project would be beneficial for the Government and will also help in creating thousands of jobs,” he added. Later, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy held a meeting with Mandya DC Dr. Kumara, SP N. Yathish, ZP CEO Shaikh Tanveer Asif and other district level officers at the DC’s office.

Mysuru visit cancelled in last minute

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s visit to Mysuru was cancelled in last minute, as he could not finish his prior engagements in Mandya as per schedule. Kumaraswamy was scheduled to visit Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at the Mutt’s branch at the foot of Chamundi Hill at 7.30 pm yesterday. However, with Swamiji leaving for Bengaluru at 8.30 pm, Kumaraswamy’s visit was cancelled in the last minute.

With Kumaraswamy’s visit cancelled, JD(S) and BJP workers were disappointed lot as they had made elaborate arrangements at Manipal Hospital junction.