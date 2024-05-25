11 Heritage Buildings listed for urgent repairs

May 25, 2024

Heritage Department completes comprehensive survey of 129 endangered heritage structures in city

Estimated cost Rs. 96,80,59,838; Report submitted to DC; To be sent to State Government for funds

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Mysuru, has completed a comprehensive survey of 129 heritage structures in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

This survey, initiated on Oct. 12, 2022, followed significant rainfall that exacerbated the deterioration of many already fragile buildings. The survey adhered to the grading norms specified in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Building (Amendment) Bylaws-2021.

The Department’s report, now submitted to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, highlights the urgent need for priority restoration of 11 dilapidated structures due to their endangered state. The DC is the Chairman of the District Heritage Committee.

The 11 structures are: Vani Vilas Market, Attara Khacheri (old DC Office), Fire Brigade Building in Saraswathipuram, Maharani’s Science College, Government Certified School for Girls (Lalitha Mahal Road), Maharaja’s College, Yuvaraja’s College, Maharaja’s College Union Building (housing Department of Journalism), Music University (Lakshmipuram Girls School), Government Children’s Girls Home and Maharaja’s Sanskrit Patashala.

The restoration of these structures is estimated to cost Rs. 96,80,59,838.40. Heritage Commissioner A. Devaraju told Star of Mysore that the detailed report has been presented to the Deputy Commissioner, who will subsequently forward it to the State government for consideration and potential release of the necessary funds for the restoration efforts.

Among the buildings that need urgent repairs is Maharaja’s College, for which the estimated cost is the highest at Rs. 18,45,03,207, closely followed by Yuvaraja’s College restoration at Rs. 17,70,19,647.

Categories of restoration

The repair works of all 11 buildings have been divided into various categories such as: enabling works, preparatory works, waterproofing works, structural restoration and roof works, consolidation and crack stitching, plaster works, art plastering and ornamental works, joinery works, flooring works, anti-termite treatment, services upgradation (electrical, plumbing, fire, CCTV), painting and other works.

The surveyed buildings were graded — I, II and III — as per the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Building (Amendment) Bylaws-2021. The present condition of all the heritage structures was mapped with a focus on stability and the damage caused by weather.

Grade I buildings include those of national or historical importance, featuring unique architectural style, design and aesthetics. They may be associated with significant historical events or eminent personalities.

Grade II buildings are local landmarks that enhance the image or identity of a city and may be constructed by well-known architects.

Grade III buildings possess architectural, aesthetic or sociological interest, determining the character of a locality.