Devaraja Market & Lansdowne Building

May 25, 2024

No decision yet at Govt. level, says Heritage Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: The dilapidated state of Devaraja Market and the Lansdowne Building, which collapsed, raises concerns, yet they are not included in the list of 11 heritage buildings requiring urgent repairs provided by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage.

Heritage Commissioner A. Devaraju explained that the fate of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building lies with the State Government. “The Government must decide whether to demolish and rebuild them while preserving their originality or restore them. Hence, they are not among the 11 structures listed for repairs,” he stated. Furthermore, the Devaraja Market issue is under litigation in the High Court, he added.

50 to 60 buildings need restoration

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, a member of the District Heritage Committee involved in surveying 129 heritage structures, highlighted that over 50 to 60 structures urgently need restoration and are in precarious conditions.

“The Heritage Department has identified only 11 buildings for immediate restoration. However, following the survey, a private agency estimated repairs for these 11 buildings, which have now been submitted to the DC. Nonetheless, I believe the Government should prioritise restoration of all 60 endangered buildings,” said Prof. Rangaraju, who is also a Retired Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology, UoM.