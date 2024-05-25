City hotel seeks clearance of Rs. 80.60 lakh bill towards PM’s stay

May 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A year has elapsed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed at a star hotel on M.G. Road in the city in April 2023 to attend 50 years of Project Tiger event organised at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall, the bill amounting to the tune of Rs. 80.60 lakh remains unpaid, with the hotel authorities planning to take a legal recourse to recover the dues from the authorities concerned.

The Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Mysore, as per the standard accounting procedure of any company, has sent a letter to the booking party — Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Ashokapuram, Mysore. The letter dated May 21, 2024, requests the booking party (DCF, Mysore) to pay the outstanding bill as agreed in the e-mail confirmation.

The letter states, “The accommodation arrangements had been made at the hotel towards the visit of the PM in April 2023 for the commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger Conservation, remains unpaid ever after 12 months after the utilisation of our hotel services. Attached with this letter is the confirmation of arrangements and payment details as sent by your office to the hotel during confirmation of this visit. All bills amounting to Rs. 80.60 lakh pertaining to this visit has been submitted to and acknowledged by your office in the month of April 2023.”

The deadline of June 1, 2024 has been given to make the payments and as part of the accounting protocol, the letter warns of taking a legal recourse.

The copies of the letter have been also marked to Deputy Commissioner, Mysore, Inspector General (IG), National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Government of India and Under Secretary (Admin) – PMO, New Delhi.

DCF Dr. K.N. Basavaraju has said, “We are in receipt of a request letter to settle the hotel bill along with interest per annum. The letter has been brought to the notice of Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Karnataka and the action is expected.”