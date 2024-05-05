Tiger rescued from banana plantation
May 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A tiger, aged about 8 years, which was hiding in a banana plantation, has been successfully rescued by the Forest Department.

The tiger was captured with the help of Dasara elephants Abhimanyu, Bhima and Kumki elephants at the banana plantation in Malali village at Metikuppe-Antharasanthe Forest Range in H.D. Kote taluk and was released into the forest.

On Saturday morning, Antharasanthe Forest Department staff, who rushed to the banana plantation of one Sulochana after the tiger was sighted, conducted an inspection and after it was confirmed about the presence of the tiger, the forest staff surrounded the banana plantation and informed about the tiger’s presence to the higher officials.

Later, following direction from Chief Wildlife Warden, elephants Abhimanyu, Bhima and Kumki elephants were summoned to the spot and with their help the tiger was tranquillised and captured.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragund guided Metikuppe Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) K.N. Rangaswamy, Nagarahole Veterinarian Dr. H. Ramesh, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) Bharat Talawar, S.D. Madhu and K.N. Harshit, Antharasanthe Police Sub-Inspector and staff in the rescue operation.

The health of the captured tiger was checked, given necessary medication and as it had not caused any harm to humans and animals, it was released into the forest.

