‘Prajwal Revanna’s case may affect BJP prospects in LS polls’

May 5, 2024

Mandya: Former Mandya MP and BJP leader L.R. Shivaramegowda has said that the top leaders of the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of H.D. Deve Gowda family were aware of the alleged sexual atrocities perpetrated by JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in Hassan district.

“But still he was given ticket to contest the elections from Hassan Lok Sabha Constituency. Now, Prajwal’s sexual exploitations are making headlines across the globe. It is possible that the atrocities committed against women by Prajwal Revanna may damage the prospects of the BJP in the LS elections as he was contesting as an NDA alliance candidate. Hence, the BJP must immediately remove the JD(S) from its list of NDA partners,” urged Shivaramegowda while speaking to the media at Mandya on Friday.

“LS polls will be held till the end of this month across the country and Prajwal’s case may damage the prospects of BJP. God should not have given such a pain to JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda at this advanced age. His family members finished the political careers of leaders like me and are now facing these situations,” added the former Mandya MP.

Shivaramegowda recalled that former Prime Minister Deve Gowda carried a portrait of journalist Kanchanahalli Gangadhara Murthy on his head during his protest march from Bellur to Kanchanahalli to implicate him in the murder case of Gangadhara Murthy.

“But the Court ruled that I had no role in the murder and gave punishment to the guilty. But Deve Gowda organised a massive protest to finish my political career,” alleged the BJP leader.

Continuing, he said that he as an MLA gave his support to JD(S) when H.D. Deve Gowda became the Chief Minister of Karnataka and he made him as the Chairman of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

“I joined JD(S) in 2017 and worked for the success of K. Suresh Gowda, who was the party candidate for the Assembly elections from Nagamangala. I was given the JD(S) ticket to the Mandya LS by-election and spent Rs. 32 crore in the election to be an MP for a period of just five and a half months. But, in the general elections held in 2019, they refused ticket to me to install his son as the MP from Mandya. The Government must immediately arrest both Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna and MP Prajwal Revanna” said Shivaramegowda.

Deve Gowda and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy, also an ex-CM, have destroyed the political careers of many Vokkaliga leaders including him and are now paying for their various misdeeds, he added. BJP leaders Hemaraj, Chetan, Umesh, Ramesh and others were present at the press conference.