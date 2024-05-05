Actor Darshan laments sad state of Arjuna’s burial site

May 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a recent social media post, Kannada actor Darshan has raised concerns about the state of neglect surrounding the burial (samadhi) site of Dasara elephant Arjuna, who carried the Golden Howdah eight times.

Arjuna’s samadhi, adorned with garlands soon after his death, has fallen into disregard now. Expressing his reverence for Arjuna, Darshan emphasised the need for the State Government to take immediate action to ensure proper arrangements for Arjuna’s final resting place and a memorial.

He shared a photograph capturing the bond between him and Arjuna, highlighting the significance of the majestic creature’s contribution to the cultural heritage of Mysuru.

Darshan’s appeal resonates with many who recognise the importance of honouring Arjuna’s legacy, particularly as the monsoon season approaches. Efforts must be taken to respect the deep-rooted sentiment and respect towards Arjuna, Darshan said, urging authorities to uphold the dignity and legacy of the beloved elephant.