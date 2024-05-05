Lured into work from home, girl loses Rs. 7 lakh

May 5, 2024

Bizman cheated of Rs. 79,000

Mysore/Mysuru: Online fraudsters, who lured a girl into work from home offer, have cheated her of Rs. 7 lakh.

The girl, who lost her money, is K.R. Vidyashree, a resident of Hebbal in city.

Vidyashree, who received the work from home offer message on her mobile phone, contacted the number from which the message was sent following which her mobile phone number was added to a group on Telegram app.

Later, she was sent a couple of YouTube links and was asked to press the like icon. After Vidyashree completed the given task, an amount of Rs. 2,600 was deposited to her Bank account.

She was then asked to invest money to get huge commission and was given pre-paid tasks. Believing the miscreants, Vidyashree invested Rs. 5,000, completed the tasks and asked for commission to which she was told that she would get the commission only after completing all the given tasks.

The miscreants later got Rs. 6,94,827 transferred from Vidyashree in phases and demanded her to invest more. Sensing something fishy, Vidyashree enquired with others and came to know that she has been cheated. She later lodged a complaint with CEN Police.

Businessman cheated

Online fraudster have cheated a city businessman of Rs. 79,000 on the pretext of selling him a carpet at a lesser price.

The businessman, who was cheated is Hayath Mohammed of Udayagiri in city.

The fraudster, who called Hayath over the phone made him believe that he was giving away carpets at a cheaper rate and sent Hayath a QR code.

Believing the fraudster, Hayath scanned the QR code and transferred Rs. 79,000 only to be cheated.

A case has been registered at city’s CEN Police Station.