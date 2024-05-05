News

Lured into work from home, girl loses Rs. 7 lakh

May 5, 2024

Bizman cheated of Rs. 79,000

Mysore/Mysuru: Online fraudsters, who lured a girl into work from home offer, have cheated her of Rs. 7 lakh.

The girl, who lost her money, is K.R. Vidyashree, a resident of Hebbal in city.

Vidyashree, who received the work from home offer message on her mobile phone, contacted the number from which the message was sent following which her mobile phone number was added to a group on Telegram app.

Later, she was sent a couple of YouTube links and was asked to press the like icon. After Vidyashree completed the given task, an amount of Rs. 2,600 was deposited to her Bank account.

She was then asked to invest money to get huge commission and was given pre-paid tasks. Believing the miscreants, Vidyashree invested Rs. 5,000, completed the tasks and asked for commission to which she was told that she would get the commission only after completing all the given tasks.

The miscreants later got Rs. 6,94,827 transferred from Vidyashree in phases and demanded her to invest more. Sensing something fishy, Vidyashree enquired with others and came to know that she has been cheated. She later lodged a complaint with CEN Police.

Businessman cheated

Online fraudster have cheated a city businessman of Rs. 79,000 on the pretext of selling him a carpet at a lesser price.

The businessman, who was cheated is Hayath Mohammed of Udayagiri in city.

The fraudster, who called Hayath over the phone made him believe that he was giving away carpets at a cheaper rate and sent Hayath a QR code.

READ ALSO  Two senior citizens lose Rs. 6.67 lakh to fraudsters

Believing the fraudster, Hayath scanned the QR code and transferred Rs. 79,000 only to be cheated.

A case has been registered at city’s CEN Police Station.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching