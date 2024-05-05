557 Haj pilgrims vaccinated for viruses, bacteria
News

557 Haj pilgrims vaccinated for viruses, bacteria

May 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 557 Haj pilgrims from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts were administered vaccination at a camp organised jointly by the Health and Family Welfare Department and Mysuru District Haj Committee at RK Palace in Udayagiri on Tuesday.

The camp was inaugurated by administering vaccine to one of the pilgrims by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kumaraswamy said that the pilgrims were vaccinated to prevent them from contracting diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, mosquitoes, air and water in the places of pilgrimage. The DHO further said that it is compulsory for Haj pilgrims to take vaccination before performing Haj.

At the vaccination camp, 428 pilgrims from Mysuru district, 73 from Kodagu and 56 from Chamarajanagar district were vaccinated.

District Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Officer Dr. M.S. Jayanth, District Tuberculosis (TB) Control Officer Dr. Shiraz Ahmed, doctors and staff, District Haj Committee office-bearers and others were present.

