Pramoda Devi’s dissent

January 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Speaking to Star of Mysore about the works being undertaken under PRASHAD scheme this morning, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar from the erstwhile of Mysore Royal family and the permanent member of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority expressed her displeasure.

“I have not been consulted as per procedure. I have written a letter to the Authority seeking clarity. As per the rules, the Authority must obtain permission before undertaking any development work. I have no idea whether it has done so,” she said.

“The case regarding the constitution of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority is pending in the Karnataka High Court and the Court has directed the Authority not to undertake any construction atop the Hill. Yet, development works have already begun,” she added.

She further added, “These works, without proper consideration for heritage, will damage the Hill and Temple structures.”

When SOM contacted Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa regarding the letter and permissions  she said she was unaware of it. “I am outside the office and will respond in the evening,” she stated.

