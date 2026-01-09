MoU signed to support cybersecurity entrepreneurs

January 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: To support early- stage cybersecurity start-ups in the country, Cyberverse Foundation, a Mysuru royal family-led organisation, has signed an MoU with the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) and Pantherun, a deep-tech firm.

Under the agreement, FSID, Cyberverse Foundation and Pantherun will identify, incubate and support early-stage cybersecurity start-ups. Selected start-ups will receive assistance in areas such as technical validation, operational support, market access, regulatory navigation and access to capital.

The MoU was signed on Thursday by Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, Chairperson, Cyberverse Foundation; B. Gurumoorthy, Chief Executive, FSID; and Srinivas Lakshman Sekhar, Founder and CEO, Pantherun.

Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar said, “We are happy to collaborate with FSID to empower young entrepreneurs, researchers and first-time founders, while positioning Mysuru as a key hub for cyber innovation and talent development.”