MoU signed to support cybersecurity entrepreneurs
News

MoU signed to support cybersecurity entrepreneurs

January 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: To support early- stage cybersecurity start-ups in the country, Cyberverse Foundation, a Mysuru royal family-led organisation, has signed an MoU with the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) and Pantherun, a deep-tech firm.

Under the agreement, FSID, Cyberverse Foundation and Pantherun will identify, incubate and support early-stage cybersecurity start-ups. Selected start-ups will receive assistance in areas such as technical validation, operational support, market access, regulatory navigation and access to capital.

The MoU was signed on Thursday by Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, Chairperson, Cyberverse Foundation; B. Gurumoorthy, Chief Executive, FSID; and Srinivas Lakshman Sekhar, Founder and CEO, Pantherun.

Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar said, “We are happy to collaborate with FSID to empower young entrepreneurs, researchers and first-time founders, while positioning Mysuru as a key hub for cyber innovation and talent development.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching