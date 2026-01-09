New Aadhaar Seva Kendra inaugurated in Mysuru

January 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The new Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) facility was inaugurated this morning at CH-34/2, First Floor, Deeksha Setty Mansion, above ICICI Bank, Seetha Vilas Road in Chamaraja Mohalla.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kendra, Manoj Kumar, Director, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) Regional Office, Bengaluru, said that the new Aadhaar Seva Kendra is centrally located in the city.

He said that the UIDAI was also planning to open such Kendras at Hassan and Tumakuru soon with private participation.

“Issuance of Aadhaar Card is free for first time applicants and also for children aged below 5 years. However, there is a prescribed fee for any change in address, correction in names, correction of other errors, any additions or deletions and such other services,” he said and appealed the public to make use of the facilities at this Kendra.

The Kendra will be open on all days from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm and will remain closed only on national holidays.

ASK Centre Manager Col. N.G. Krishnaprasad, Senior Project Manager Rao and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, there were two Aadhaar Seva Kendras in the city — one at Saraswathipuram and the other on Kalidasa Road in Vijayanagar First Stage, both of which were shut down late last year.