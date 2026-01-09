New Aadhaar Seva Kendra inaugurated in Mysuru
News

New Aadhaar Seva Kendra inaugurated in Mysuru

January 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The new Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) facility was inaugurated this morning at CH-34/2, First Floor, Deeksha Setty Mansion, above ICICI Bank, Seetha Vilas Road in Chamaraja Mohalla.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kendra, Manoj Kumar, Director, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) Regional Office, Bengaluru, said that the new Aadhaar Seva Kendra is centrally located in the city.

He said that the UIDAI was also planning to open such Kendras at Hassan and Tumakuru soon with private participation.

“Issuance of Aadhaar Card is free for first time applicants and also for children aged below 5 years. However, there is a prescribed fee for any change in address, correction in names, correction of other errors, any additions or deletions  and such other services,” he said and appealed the public to make use of the facilities at this Kendra.

The Kendra will be open on all days from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm and will remain closed only on national holidays.

ASK Centre Manager Col. N.G. Krishnaprasad, Senior Project Manager Rao and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, there were two Aadhaar Seva Kendras in the city — one at Saraswathipuram and the other on Kalidasa Road in Vijayanagar First Stage, both of which were shut down late last year.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching