PM Surya Ghar Scheme is at snail’s pace in Karnataka: MP

January 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, launched in 2024, is being implemented at a “snail’s pace” in Karnataka, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Solar Rooftop Developer’s Meet – Mysuru,’ organised this morning at Hotel Siddharta by Indian Solar Association to discuss the PM Surya Ghar Scheme.

“Of the total 2,22,800 applications filed under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, only 10,000 houses have installed solar panels on their rooftops,” he said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yaduveer said, “While serving as the longest-serving CM deserves appreciation, implementing popular programmes also needs to be prioritised. Officials should shun politics and work towards the welfare of the people. There is a need to follow up with the officials for the successful implementation of the programme.”

Benefits

Highlighting the scheme’s economic and environmental benefits, he added, “The PM Surya Ghar Yojana strengthens the country’s economy. Encouraging the use of renewable energy is the way forward to achieve self-reliance in the energy sector.”

Yaduveer further noted that, with the present State Government in opposition at the Centre, Karnataka must actively promote the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, which aligns with global trends in solar energy use.

“The Solar Ghar Yojana helps generate electricity without harming nature. While nuclear energy is another option, Karnataka has immense potential for solar energy. The State Government must support the scheme,” he said.

The Central Government has earmarked Rs. 75,000 crore for the scheme, which needs to be fully utilised. “Successful implementation of this programme will contribute to the goal of Viksit Bharat,” Yaduveer added.

Indian Solar Association President and former MP C. Narasimhan, Indian Overseas Bank Nodal Officer Prakash, Canara Bank Nodal Officer Lakshman Prathap and others were present.