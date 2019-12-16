A Royal Wedding and a Birthday

December 16, 2019

* Yaduveer Wadiyar’s sister Jayathmika Lakshmi ties knot with Yuvraj Divyraj Singh of Sailana, Madhya Pradesh

* Little Aadyaveer showered with blessings on his second birthday

Mysuru: Royalty always inspires and people lap up whatever is associated with royalty. Be it royal wedding or royal baby birthdays, the amount of literature about royalties and monarchies that has been produced from a historical perspective during modern times is indisputably enormous.

Those who follow the goings-on of monarchies usually find themselves with royalty news aplenty to pique their interest. Last week, Mysuru saw two major events associated with the Mysore royal family.

One event was the birthday of Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, grandson of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (late) – Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and son of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar – Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar.

Bride Kumari Jayathmika Lakshmi amidst rituals with parents Swaroop Anand Raj Urs and Tripurasundari Devi. Picture at the centre shows Jayathmika with her brother Yaduveer and sister-in-law Trishikha. Photo extreme right shows groom Yuvraj Divyraj Singh astride a horse at the wedding ceremony in city.

The other event was the wedding of Kumari Jayathmika Lakshmi, daughter of Swaroop Anand Raj Urs – Tripurasundari Devi couple with Yuvraj Divyraj Singh, son of Vikram Singh – Chandra Kumari Singh of Sailana royal family of Madhya Pradesh. Jayathmika Lakshmi is Yaduveer Wadiyar’s biological sister.

‘The Cooking Royalty’

The royal family of Sailana is a branch of the great Rathore house, cadets of the Royal House of Jodhpur. The State owes its origins to the Jagir created for Raja Jai Singhji, great-grandson of Ratan Singh of Ratlam, in 1716. He subsequently conquered or annexed territories in the region and established himself as an independent ruler in 1731.

Sailana was made the capital of Sailana State in 1736, a Princely State during the British Raj. It was later merged into Indian Union.

Interestingly, the royal family of Sailana is a family that has juggled the royal insignia and the ladle with equal ease — earning them a unique sobriquet of the ‘The Cooking Royalty.’

For the members of the royal house, it is not just blue blood that runs through the family but a passion for cooking as well.

Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar sitting on a decorated bed inside the Palace yesterday. Picture centre shows Pramoda Devi Wadiyar with her grandson during the rituals. Picture extreme right shows Aadyaveer with parents Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar.

Birthday rituals

While the royal wedding took place at Lalitha Mahal Palace on Dec. 10 and 11, the birthday was celebrated at Mysore Palace yesterday.

Aadyaveer’s second birthday rituals were performed by Palace Priests as per tradition and ‘Nakshatra’ yesterday but the baby’s actual birthday was on Dec. 6.

The event was, however, limited to close relatives of the family. The rituals were supervised by Aadyaveer’s grandmother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Little Aadyaveer was made to sit on a decorated bed laid on the floor and was made to wear a garland. After performing the rituals, priests, parents and Aadyaveer’s grandmother blessed the child.

The photos of the birthday rituals were shared by Yaduveer on his Facebook page with the following text:

“The Vardhanti of Sri Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar was celebrated at the Palace, Mysore, today. We pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari to bless him with good health, abundant happiness and prosperity.”

